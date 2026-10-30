Mulder, Rickelton hit tons to lift South Africa in Test series decider against Australia

South Africa's Ryan Rickelton celebrates reaching his century on the fourth day of their third Test against Australia at the Newlands in Cape Town on October 30, 2026. — AFP

CAPE TOWN: Centuries from Wiaan Mulder and Ryan Rickelton helped South Africa set Australia a daunting 287-run target on the fourth day of their third and final Test of the blockbuster series here at Newlands on Friday.

The pulsating penultimate day of the series decider got underway with South Africa resuming their second innings from 140/4 through middle-order batter Matthew Breetzke and wicketkeeper Rickelton.

Rickelton and Breetzke batted sensibly in the opening session and stretched their overnight fifth-wicket partnership to 50 runs until the latter fell victim to Australia captain Pat Cummins after scoring 43 off 121 deliveries.

Breetzke's dismissal paved the way for Mulder to walk out and bat at No.7, and the all-rounder, alongside set batter Rickelton, turned the game on its head by putting together a crucial 154-run partnership for the sixth wicket, which stretched into the final session and saw the wicketkeeper batter bring up his third Test century.

Rickelton, however, had an agonising end to his brilliant innings in the subsequent over as he was run out after a mix-up with Mulder. He walked back after scoring 101 off 219 deliveries with the help of 12 fours.

His dismissal sparked a lower-order collapse, which saw South Africa lose wickets at regular intervals, while all-rounder Mulder kept the scoreboard ticking single-handedly and eventually brought up his fourth Test century during the last-wicket stand with No.11 Kagiso Rabada.

The all-rounder was the last South African wicket to fall in the second innings when he holed one straight to long-on off Cummins, in what proved to be the last over of the pulsating fourth day.

Mulder returned after top-scoring for South Africa in the second innings with 115 off 221 deliveries, studded with 10 fours and four sixes.

Experienced left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc, who registered a six-wicket haul in the first innings, also spearheaded Australia's bowling charge in the second with three scalps for just 65 runs in his 24 overs.

Starc was supported by captain Cummins and spinner Lyon, who bagged two wickets each, while fellow pacer Josh Hazlewood made one scalp.