Arteta tells Dowman Premier League 'not Disneyland' after suspension upheld

Arsenal's Jurrien Timber, Max Dowman and Fleetwood Town's Ched Evans, with referee, as the match is stopped due to a drone being seen in the sky above the stadium at Highbury Stadium in Fleetwood on October 27, 2026. — Reuters

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said teenager Max Dowman must learn to cope with the demands of elite football after the winger's red card in the League Cup defeat at fourth-tier Fleetwood Town, with the 16-year-old having to serve a three-match suspension.

Dowman, who will miss Sunday's Premier League trip to Liverpool, was sent off in the 85th minute of Tuesday's fourth-round loss after an altercation with defender Harrison Neal as Arsenal lost 5-3 on penalties following a 1-1 draw.

"This is the environment, this is the reality. We are not in Disneyland, we are in the Premier League," Arteta told a press conference on Friday following criticism from football fans over his reaction to Dowman after the red card.

Arteta gave the teenager a stern look as he left the pitch at Fleetwood's Highbury Stadium and exchanged words with Dowman on his way down the tunnel, later saying that the issue was something the pair had spoken about before kickoff.

"We look after him so much but at the same time we're going to demand from him like everybody else because he needs to earn the right to play. Because the other boys, what are they going to say to me? You need to be fair," Arteta said.

Arteta said his response was driven by frustration over the consequences for Dowman, adding that the teenager's profile meant he was likely to attract attention from opponents. He dismissed any suggestion of a rift with the winger.

"There are no issues. We had a talk yesterday. I have done it. That's why I am so protective of these things, especially with young players because we have made these mistakes and you know how much you can get punished and how much it can change what happens next," Arteta said.

The Spaniard also voiced his disappointment after an independent regulatory commission upheld Dowman's ban, rejecting Arsenal's appeal against the dismissal and punishment.

"Very disappointed, to be fair, especially with the reckless tackle that he received. His reaction is minimal compared to the action," he said of Neal's challenge on Dowman.

On the injury front, Arteta said Declan Rice and Riccardo Calafiori had resumed training after missing the Fleetwood match with issues suffered in last weekend's home win over Everton in the Premier League.

Bukayo Saka, however, remains sidelined with the quadriceps problem he sustained in the Champions League draw at Bayern Munich on October 21.

"He needed another scan to see how much of the fluid has resolved. Afterwards we'll know more about it," Arteta added.