Jai Moondra takes six as Ireland crush Namibia in fourth ODI to level series

Ireland's Jai Moondra (third from left) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their fourth ODI against Namibia at the High Performance Oval in Windhoek on October 30, 2026. — X/@cricketireland

WINDHOEK: Jai Moondra's sensational bowling figures of 6/26 in 10 overs helped Ireland successfully defend a 299-run target and beat Namibia by a substantial 130-run margin in the must-win fourth ODI of the five-match away series here at the High Performance Oval on Friday.

The thumping victory helped Ireland level the five-match series against Namibia 2-2, with the decider scheduled to be played at the same venue on Sunday.

Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus's decision to bat first backfired as the touring side piled up a formidable total of 298/8 in their 50 overs, courtesy of half-centuries from Tim Tector and Curtis Campher.

Tector spearheaded Ireland's batting charge and top-scored with an anchoring 73 off 81 deliveries, studded with seven fours and three sixes, while Campher contributed with a quickfire 50-ball 66, laced with six sixes and two fours.

Campher was also involved in a crucial 89-run partnership for the sixth wicket with George Dockrell, who ensured retaining the momentum in Ireland's favour at the backend with an unbeaten 47 off 34 deliveries, smashing four fours and two sixes.

JJ Smit was the pick of the bowlers for Namibia as he took four wickets for just 34 runs in his 10 overs, while Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jack Brassell and captain Erasmus made one scalp apiece.

Set to chase a daunting 299-run target, the home side's batting unit faltered and could accumulate 168 runs before getting bowled out in 41 overs.

Wicketkeeper batter Zane Green remained the top-scorer for the home side with a defiant 45 off 58 deliveries, followed by No.9 Trumpelmann, who made a 34-ball 40 with the help of three sixes and as many fours.

Besides the duo, who also shared a notable 57-run partnership for the eighth wicket, only Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton (23), Louren Steenkamp (21) and Brassell (11) could amass double figures.

Left-arm pacer Jai Moondra led Ireland's bowling charge in the must-win fixture as he picked up six wickets for just 26 runs in his 10 overs, and was thus adjudged the Player of the Match.

He was supported by Jordan Neill, Liam McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys and Campher, who chipped in with one scalp apiece.