Chelsea boss Alonso backs Estevao for bigger role ahead of Man United game

An undated photo of Chelsea forward Estevao. — Reuters

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso dismissed media speculation over Brazilian forward Estevao’s loan move, saying the teenager would get opportunities this season.

Chelsea will play Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday in the Premier League.

Spaniard Alonso has been under criticism for not giving the 19-year-old winger playing minutes, with Chelsea recently suffering a 2-0 home defeat against Tottenham Hotspur last week and a League Cup fourth-round exit on penalties at Liverpool on Wednesday.

Asked at a press conference on Friday if Estevao could go out on loan, Alonso said: "No discussions about that.

"The season is long and there will be moments for everyone. It's a process for the team, for Este, for myself.

"But I'm sure that in the season he'll have his games, his minutes. And we're still early in the season but he'll be there."

Estevao has only got two starts across competitions for Chelsea this season and was an unused substitute against Liverpool.

"It's no secret that all players want to be on the pitch; they want to be playing," Alonso said.

"And when any of them haven't had enough minutes because of my decision, I have to take the responsibility for that, that they are not as happy as they could be."

Fifth-placed Chelsea is suffering from injuries with forward Joao Pedro and captain Reece James out of action, while defender Maxence Lacroix is also likely to be sidelined for a few weeks with a hamstring issue, which he suffered at Anfield on Wednesday.

"Max picked up an injury and we expect he is not going to be ready before the (November 9-17) international break," Alonso said. "He will be a few weeks out."

However, there is also some relief for the Blues as midfielder Moises Caicedo is available despite being forced off against Liverpool with a minor issue. Goalkeeper Emi Martinez, who is out due to a jaw injury, could return before the international break.

"We still need to wait until next week, but there's a chance. In case he (Martinez) is ready to play, he will probably need a face mask," Alonso said.