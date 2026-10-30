Chase sparks Bangladesh collapse as West Indies seize control of first Test

West Indies' Roston Chase (second from right) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during the third day of their first Test against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on October 30, 2026. — AFP

MIRPUR: West Indies captain Roston Chase ripped through Bangladesh's top order to leave the hosts reeling at 79/6 on the third day of the first Test here at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Bangladesh held a 106-run lead at stumps, with concussion substitute Jaker Ali and Nayeem Hasan both unbeaten on 18, when bad light stopped play early.

Earlier, off-spinner Nayeem took four wickets to bowl West Indies out for 245, conceding a lead of 27 runs in response to Bangladesh's first-innings total of 272.

"We are in a very good position," West Indies batting coach Floyd Reifer said after the day's play.

"We bowled in disciplined areas, stuck to the team plans and everyone really hustled out there in the heat."

Reifer added: "If we're going to chase 125 runs, I think that's really possible for us on a pitch like that. But obviously, you have to get early wickets."

West Indies resumed the day on 134/4 and continued to frustrate Bangladesh through a fifth-wicket partnership between Tagenarine Chanderpaul, who top-scored with 56, and Justin Greaves.

The pair added 65 runs before Shoriful Islam broke the stand, with Chanderpaul edging to second slip where captain Najmul Hossain Shanto took a sharp catch.

Bangladesh had to wait for another breakthrough as Greaves kept up the defiance with skipper Chase, who made an unbeaten 43 after being dropped on 27, for company.

Off-spinner Nayeem broke through by trapping Greaves lbw for 46 shortly before lunch, leaving West Indies at 213/6.

Chase came out attacking, while Joshua Bishop contributed 15 before being stumped off Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Bishop had earlier been dropped on 11 by Mominul Haque at short leg, with the Bangladesh batter suffering concussion while attempting the catch. He was replaced by Jaker.

Nayeem, who took 4/33, then cleaned up the tail, removing Shamar Joseph and Jomel Warrican in the 81st over before dismissing Jayden Seales in the next.

West Indies fast bowler Joseph struck in the second over to send back opener Tanzid Hasan for a duck.

Shadman Islam, who scored 105 in the first innings, and Shanto briefly steadied things before Chase took control and bowled the opener for 13.

Chase had Towhid Hridoy out for a duck two balls later and trapped skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto lbw for 10 in his next over to leave Bangladesh tottering at 33/4 before rain interrupted play for around 30 minutes.

West Indies continued their assault after the break as Warrican trapped Litton Das lbw for four before bowling Mehidy Hasan Miraz to reduce Bangladesh to 53/6.

"We will try to give the team as many runs as possible," said Nayeem. "A total of 200 would be very good. We will try to score even more."