MS Dhoni led India to World Cup 2011 win.

Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has announced his retirement from international cricket at the age of 39.

Dhoni made the announcement in a post on his official Instagram account.

"Thanks a lot for your love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as retired," he wrote as caption of a collage of pictures from his career.









Former Indian captain MS Dhoni retires from international cricket