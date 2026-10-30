Ton-up Glenn Phillips helps New Zealand crush India in fourth T20I

New Zealand's Glenn Phillips celebrates scoring a century during their fourth T20I against India at Eden Park in Auckland on October 30, 2026. — AFP

AUCKLAND: Glenn Phillips scored a sublime century to help New Zealand inflict a thumping 87-run defeat on India in the fourth T20I of the five-match home series here at Eden Park on Friday.

Phillips hit 10 sixes as he blasted 107 from just 49 balls, steering New Zealand to a mammoth 259/7, their highest total in the shortest format.

He was well supported by a blistering 25-ball 65 by all-rounder Michael Bracewell, who hit six sixes during his stay.

India won the toss for the fourth time running, electing again to bowl after batting last led them to a 3-0 series lead.

Phillips made a lightning start after coming to the crease with the score at 34/2 in the third over, and initially found good support in opener Finn Allen, who made 31.

New Zealand's innings was teetering at 112/4 in the 11th over when Bevon Jacobs was removed.

But Bracewell's arrival heralded a 115-run partnership in just 40 balls, taking New Zealand's total to 227/5 when he fell in the 18th over.

Glenn Phillips hit four straight sixes from Nitish Kumar Reddy in the 16th over to begin the final onslaught, 85 runs coming from the last five overs.

India lost two wickets in the opening over in response, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan falling to Jacob Duffy.

Needing 13 runs per over, India lost wickets regularly as New Zealand's bowlers adjusted far better to the conditions than they did four days earlier in Wellington, where they conceded 178 runs in the first 10 overs.

Captain Mitchell Santner had another double strike in the ninth over, taking his 150th and 151st T20I wickets, before Duffy took two in two balls in the 12th as India collapsed to 121/8.

Duffy finished with 4/23 from his four overs, and Santner took 2/24 from his four, as India reached 172/9 in the chase.

The fifth and final T20 will be played in Hamilton on Sunday.