Shaheen acknowledges room for improvement ahead of ODI tri-series final against Sri Lanka

Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi looks on during their ODI tri-series match against Sri Lanka at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on October 27, 2026. — PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi on Friday admitted that the host nation still needs to improve in some areas on the eve of their ODI tri-series final against Sri Lanka, scheduled to be played here at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The Green Shirts booked their spot in the final with a match to spare by registering three consecutive victories. They started their ODI tri-series campaign with a comfortable 37-run victory over Sri Lanka before inflicting a thumping 87-run defeat on England in their subsequent fixture.

Pakistan were tested by the 2019 champions in their second meeting here at the Gaddafi Stadium, but experienced all-rounder Shadab Khan's unbeaten century ultimately led them to an enthralling one-wicket victory, which propelled them into the final.

Although the home side suffered a gruelling eight-wicket defeat against Sri Lanka in their final league fixture at the same venue, they finished at the summit of the standings with six points, two more than the Island nation.

Pakistan captain Shaheen, who is the joint-second leading wicket-taker of the ongoing ODI tri-series with eight scalps in four matches, praised his team's performance in the assignment but insisted that they need to improve, especially in building partnerships and piling up runs up the order.

"We have performed well as a team, but there are still areas where we need to improve, particularly scoring runs at the top and building partnerships," Shaheen told Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Digital.

The Pakistan also shared his anticipation for the crowd to turn out in large numbers for the highly anticipated final, while also expressing his hope of putting up a good performance in the summit clash by maintaining their team combination.

"The crowd has always supported us, and we hope fans will turn out in large numbers tomorrow to witness an exciting contest," Shaheen continued.

"We are hopeful of maintaining our team combination and putting up a good performance in the final," he concluded.

Pakistan squad for ODI tri-series final

Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Abrar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Haris Rauf, Hasan Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Razaullah, Saad Baig (wk), Sahibzada Farhan and Shadab Khan.