Pakistan end FIFA U15 World Cup and Festival campaign with win over Djibouti

Pakistan players and support staff, alongside PFF President Mohsen Gilani (centre) pose for a picture after their FIFA U15 World Cup and Festival match against Djibouti at the Hovsan Competition Complex in Hovsan on October 30, 2026. — PFF

HOVSAN: Pakistan concluded their maiden appearance at the FIFA U15 World Cup and Festival with a come-from-behind 4-2 victory over Djibouti here at Pitch 3B of the Hovsan Competition Complex on Friday.

The victory helped Pakistan finish 169th overall, with a total of four triumphs in 10 matches, out of which they drew two and lost four.

The recently concluded fixture got off to a contrasting start as Djibouti secured the lead through a free-kick from the right, with the ball slipping into the bottom corner.

Pakistan went into half-time with a one-goal deficit and staged a sensational turnaround after the break as they neutralised the deficit in the 23rd minute through captain and midfielder Mohammad Mustafa, who successfully converted a free-kick from the edge of the box.

The Green Shirts soon received a major boost as Djibouti were reduced to seven players and the national team capitalised on the numerical advantage in the 32nd minute when Kaleemullah calmly placed the ball into the bottom-right corner after being fed at the edge of the box.

Pakistan's lead was extended to 3-1 a minute later through an own goal by their opposition, who, however, made a quick recovery with a counterattacking strike to bring the Green Shirts' advantage down to just one.

The counterattacking goal fuelled Djibouti with momentum, and the East African side pushed hard for the equaliser in a bid to force the match into the penalty shootout.

Pakistan, however, held their nerves under pressure and ultimately sealed a resounding 4-2 victory in the added time as a kick-in from Mohammad Mustafa found Danish Masih at the far post, who confidently buried the ball into the net to draw the curtains on Djibouti's hopes.