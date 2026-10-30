'Hope it doesn't happen again,' says Salman Ali Agha on mid-series changes

Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha looks on during the second day of their first Test against England at Headingley in Leeds on August 20, 2026. — AFP

LAHORE: Experienced all-rounder Salman Ali Agha on Friday expressed his hope that Pakistan does not enforce mid-series changes in the future, while commenting on their squad overhaul during the Test tour of England in August-September this year.

The Pakistan men's cricket team toured England for a three-match Test series in August, briefly after securing a 1-1 draw against West Indies in their preceding assignment, which marked star batter Babar Azam's first in his second stint as the red-ball captain.

Babar missed the series opener against England due to an injury, and was thus replaced as the captain by Agha for the fixture, which the national team lost by an innings and 103 runs.

Although captain Babar returned for the subsequent Test at Lord's, Pakistan suffered an equally gruelling defeat as they went down by 194 runs.

The back-to-back humbling defeats led to a mid-series overhaul, which saw Pakistan release seven players from their contingent, including Agha.

But the overhaul did not bring fortune for the under-criticism visitors, who also lost the third Test in Birmingham by eight wickets despite emerging bowling all-rounder Razaullah's defiant half-century in the second innings.

Agha, meanwhile, returned to domestic cricket and piled up runs for Kingsmen Academy in the recently concluded President's Trophy Grade-I 2026-27, during which he also scored a triple century and a hundred.

His ground-breaking domestic stint helped the all-rounder earn his place back into the national team for the upcoming two-match home Test series against Sri Lanka, the initial 14-member squad for which was announced last week.

Although Agha grinded his way back into the side, the all-rounder, while addressing a press conference on the eve of their ODI tri-series final against Sri Lanka here at the Gaddafi Stadium, opposed dropping players midway during the international assignments.

He asserted that such decisions affect the players' confidence before expressing his hope that the mid-series overhaul does not happen ever again.

"During the season, I don't think it has happened before. And I don't think it should happen again," Agha told reporters here.

"I don't think it's a good thing to drop the series. And I hope it doesn't happen again," he added.

The all-rounder also argued that the workload concerns have become minimal since Pakistan possess different players for each of the three formats.

"I think our workload is different now," said Agha while responding to a question regarding whether the national cricketers are taken into confidence before being rested for particular assignments.

"The T20I team is completely different. Even the Test team and the One-Day team are different. I don't think the workload is the same now.

"Earlier, there was only one team of three formats. So the same players used to play a lot. You could have said something about the workload then.

"And now, I think, if there are three different teams, there won't be much of a workload issue."