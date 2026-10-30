Paddy Pimblett reveals different game plan for Justin Gaethje rematch

This collage of photos shows Justin Gaethje (left) and Paddy Pimblett. — AFP/Instagram

Paddy Pimblett has said that he would prepare a totally different game plan if he gets the opportunity to fight against UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje in a rematch.

Pimblett failed in his bid for a UFC lightweight title after being defeated by Gaethje at UFC 324 in Las Vegas in January.

The heavy-hitting Gaethje secured a unanimous decision victory, with the judges scoring it 48-47, 49-46, and 49-46 in the interim title fight.

Gaethje then dethroned previously undefeated Ilia Topuria, winning the title unification fight by TKO at UFC Freedom 250.

Meanwhile, Pimblett made a comeback by submitting Benoit Saint-Denis within a minute in July.

Paddy Pimblett, in an interview with actor and comedian Jeremy Piven, admitted that his tactics against Justin Gaethje were unwise. The Briton went for trading punches with the more powerful American, rather than going for a submission, despite his superior jiu-jitsu.

“Yeah, if I fought him again, I’d shoot in within 10 seconds,” Pimblett said.

“I’d love to get that rematch. If I fought him again, I’d shoot in – in the first 10 seconds – put him on his back and choke his [expletive deleted] out.”

However, Pimblett believes Gaethje will hang up his gloves, something the American has alluded to more than once this year.

“I don’t think he’ll even fight again,” Pimblett said. “I think he will, but at the same time I don’t know, because he’s never going to beat that high of winning the belt at the White House.

“Like my coaches said to me: ‘If that was you in that situation, I’d tell you to retire.’ There’s no point in chasing something else, when he’s never going to get a better feeling than winning that belt at the White House.”