'Less pressure now': Salman Ali Agha on Pakistan T20I captaincy snub

Pakistan captain Salman Agha reacts during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup Super Eights match against Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on February 28, 2026. — AFP

LAHORE: Experienced Pakistan all-rounder Salman Ali Agha on Friday revealed he feels less pressure after being removed as the national T20I team's captain.

Agha, who made his T20I debut for Pakistan in November 2024 in their away series against Australia, and later served as a part-time skipper in their subsequent assignment against Zimbabwe, assumed full-time captaincy the following year in March.

His full-captaincy stint began with a five-match away series against New Zealand and ultimately saw him lead the 2009 champions in 50 T20Is, including the ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2026 and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup earlier this year.

Although the 32-year-old boasted a decent success rate as Pakistan T20I captain, winning 31 out of 50 matches in the leadership role, the team's failure in major tournaments, especially at the T20 World Cup 2026, led to growing scrutiny over his position.

Agha was subsequently replaced as Pakistan T20I captain with top-order batter Sahibzada Farhan ahead of the Green Shirts' participation in the men's cricket competition of the Asian Games, which they concluded with a silver medal.

Farhan was later retained as Pakistan T20I captain for their home series against Sri Lanka earlier this month, for which Agha was not considered for selection. The hosts comfortably won the assignment 2-1.

Agha, who is currently a part of the Pakistan squad for the home ODI tri-series, eventually broke his silence over his removal as the T20I captain, while addressing the pre-match press conference on the eve of the national team's final against Sri Lanka, scheduled to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The 32-year-old, during the press conference, was asked whether he feels relaxed after being removed from the captaincy, citing his recent performances in the domestic circuit, which saw him score a triple century and a hundred for Kingsmen Academy during the recently concluded President's Trophy Grade-I.

In response, Salman Ali Agha affirmed that there was a pressure of responsibility while captaining Pakistan, and also that he feels less pressured since being relieved of the leadership duty.

"If you are a captain of the Pakistan team and you say that you do not have added pressure, then I think that is wrong," Agha told reporters.

"There is a pressure of responsibility. When that responsibility goes away from you, then you feel less pressure. You can say that I feel less pressure now."