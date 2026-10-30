Tommy Fury clarifies why Jake Paul rematch collapsed

An undated photo of Jake Paul (left) and Tommy Fury. — Reuters

Tommy Fury has released a statement to clarify that he did not refuse to fight Jake Paul but he simply was not available for a December clash.

Paul and Fury have gone back and forth over a rematch since the Briton came out victorious in their first fight in 2023.

Paul has spent almost 10 months away from the ring recovering from the broken jaw he suffered in a knockout defeat to former unified heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua last December.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer underwent two surgeries to reconstruct his jaw and has now returned to the gym to prepare for his comeback.

Tommy was seen as a strong contender for Paul’s return with an offer made for a lucrative sequel.

However, Paul and his camp later suggested the approach was rejected by 'TNT'.

Now, after the announcement of the date and place of Paul’s comeback fight, Tommy Fury has publicly explained why their sequel collapsed.

"Just wanted to make it very clear as to why the rematch with Jake hasn’t happened yet,” Fury wrote in Instagram story.

"His team came to me when I already had an agreed date in place elsewhere.

"Why would I then agree to a fight with Jake or anyone of that fact when I had already committed to another fight.

"He made me an offer knowing full well about the other date. I said publicly that I would fight Jake anytime after that date. Jan, Feb, March literally any time.

"Jake and his team love to play out to everyone that it’s me running from this fight when it’s very much the other way around."

Jake Paul on Thursday announced that he will be returning to the ring on December 24 in Dubai and later his manager, Nakisa Bidarian, said that his opponent will be revealed in the next one to two weeks.