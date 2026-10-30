Lewis Hamilton makes bold prediction about F1 future

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton reacts after qualifying in third place on September 21, 2024. — Reuters

Lewis Hamilton has made a bold prediction about his Formula 1 future, saying he intends to race in the 2030 South African Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion campaigned for a Grand Prix in Africa for many years, and he has recently shown his desire to race there.

Hamilton, at the age of 41, is one of F1's oldest drivers, but he is still taking podiums and won his first race in almost two years in Barcelona earlier this season, showing that he can still compete at the highest level.

F1 has signed a 10-year deal with the central-eastern African country of Rwanda, which will start in the 2030s; Hamilton will be 45 when that race takes place, the same age as Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso, who is continuing in Formula 1 next year. However, Lewis said he should be considered a special case.

“Firstly, you’ve never had anyone like me here in the sector yourself, so I feel differently,” Lewis Hamilton told a news conference before this weekend's Mexico Grand Prix.

“Of course, there are challenges up ahead that I can’t foresee that come with age, but along this way, along this journey, there have been so many preconceived ideas about the fact that your reaction time drops off.

“Did you see my reaction in the last race?Sure. My reaction is faster than some of the youngest people here, so there are lots of tools that you can utilise to continue to keep yourself, your mind sharp. I guess as long as you’re willing to sacrifice everything, which you continue, I am right now.”

Answering the subject of racing in South Africa vs retiring, Hamilton confirmed his desire to continue.

“I can’t say in four years whether I will continue to do what I’m doing, but I love what I’m doing. Still now, I’m still all in, and I will be for the foreseeable future. Whether or not I can compete at 44 with a 20-year-old, who knows, but at 41, I can compete with a 20-year-old,” Lewis said.

“So, time will tell. Whether I’m here in the 30s, we’ll see, but I never want to overstate my welcome in the sense of still not having a performance.”