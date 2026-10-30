Jaker Ali replaces injured Mominul Haque as concussion substitute in Dhaka Test

The collage of photos features Bangladesh cricketers Jaker Ali (left) and Mominul Haque. — AFP

DHAKA: Bangladesh batter Mominul Haque has been replaced by Jaker Ali as a concussion substitute after sustaining a head injury while fielding on the third day of the first Test against West Indies at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.

The incident occurred shortly after the lunch break during the 78th over of West Indies' first innings, when Mominul was stationed at short leg and attempted to take a close-in catch.

Joshua Bishop defended Mehidy Hasan Miraz's off-spin with hard hands, sending the ball towards Mominul's left. The Bangladesh fielder dived to complete the catch but lost control of the ball and fell face-first onto the ground while wearing his helmet.

He was immediately taken off the field for medical assessment.

Bangladesh team physiotherapist Bayjedul Islam Khan confirmed that Mominul had suffered a head injury and was showing signs of concussion.

"As he has shown signs of concussion, he has been replaced by Jaker Ali Anik as the concussion substitute for the remainder of the match," the team physio said in a statement.

Jaker subsequently joined Bangladesh's batting line-up in the second innings after the hosts lost their third wicket. He was called to the crease shortly after captain Najmul Hossain Shanto was dismissed by Roston Chase, who claimed his third wicket of the innings.

Shanto had batted at Mominul's usual No. 3 position, while Jaker managed to get off the mark before rain interrupted play, forcing an early tea break.

The match marked Jaker's return to Test cricket after a 16-month absence. His previous appearance in the format came against Sri Lanka in June 2025.

Bangladesh faced a challenging situation at tea, having slipped to 34 for four in their second innings, with an overall lead of just 61 runs. Jaker therefore had a crucial responsibility to help the hosts strengthen their position in the contest.