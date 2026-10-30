Ja Morant suffers hamstring injury in Trail Blazers' defeat to Grizzlies

Portland Trail Blazers guard Ja Morant runs back on defense against the Golden State Warriors in the first quarter at Chase Center on Oct 16, 2026. — Reuters

PORTLAND: Portland Trail Blazers point guard Ja Morant exited 124-103 defeat against the Memphis Grizzlies with a left hamstring injury here at Moda Center on Thursday.

Morant, who joined Portland after spending seven seasons with Memphis, was forced off the court with 7:46 remaining in the game.

The Trail Blazers subsequently ruled him out for the remainder of the contest.

Portland coach Micah Nori said Morant had felt discomfort in his hamstring and was undergoing medical assessment.

"He felt a twinge. ... They're evaluating him now. I'll probably have more answers for you tomorrow after they look at it," Nori said after the game.

Asked about the severity of the injury, the coach admitted that he was unsure but remained hopeful that it was not serious.

"I don't really know because this is the first time I've been around him when he's felt something. ... There's always concern, but I'm hoping it's nothing major, obviously," he added.

Before leaving the game, the 27-year-old recorded 14 points and three assists in 23 minutes of action.

Morant was traded to Portland on June 29th after spending the first seven seasons of his NBA career with Memphis.

Selected second overall by Memphis in the 2019 NBA Draft, Morant quickly established himself as one of the league's rising stars.

He won the NBA Rookie of the Year award in the 2019-20 season before averaging a career-high 27.4 points per game in 2021-22, when he was also named the league's Most Improved Player.