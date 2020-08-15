Pakistan vs England: Live blog updates for 2nd Test, day 3

Saturday Aug 15, 2020
Live blog updates of day three of the second Test between Pakistan and England at The Ageas Bowl appear in this thread. Timestamps are in PST.
7:33pm Commentator Nasser Hussain is super pissed at the half-hearted effort of match officials and ground staff to ready the pitch for play.
7:30pm Pitch inspection shortly. The fate of the rest of the day depends on it so fingers crossed.
6:30pm We'll send out a web notification when, or if, play ever begins so rest easy.
5:00pm Lunch taken
3:22pm Mohammad Rizwan has collected a lot of praise overnight for his heroics yesterday. We're leaving some of them for your pleasure below:
3:15pm Surprise, surprise! Another day and another rain delay.