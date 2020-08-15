Pakistan vs England: Live blog updates for 2nd Test, day 3

urdu PSL 2020

Pakistan vs England: Pitch inspection under way

Time Saturday Aug 15, 2020

Live blog updates of day three of the second Test between Pakistan and England at The Ageas Bowl appear in this thread. Timestamps are in PST.

7:33pm Commentator Nasser Hussain is super pissed at the half-hearted effort of match officials and ground staff to ready the pitch for play.

7:30pm Pitch inspection shortly. The fate of the rest of the day depends on it so fingers crossed. 

6:30pm We'll send out a web notification when, or if, play ever begins so rest easy.

5:00pm Lunch taken

3:22pm Mohammad Rizwan has collected a lot of praise overnight for his heroics yesterday. We're leaving some of them for your pleasure below:

READ: Sanjay Manjrekar lauds 'all-weather' Mohammad Rizwan

3:15pm Surprise, surprise! Another day and another rain delay.

