Live blog updates of day three of the second Test between Pakistan and England at The Ageas Bowl appear in this thread. Timestamps are in PST.

7:33pm Commentator Nasser Hussain is super pissed at the half-hearted effort of match officials and ground staff to ready the pitch for play.

7:30pm Pitch inspection shortly. The fate of the rest of the day depends on it so fingers crossed.

6:30pm We'll send out a web notification when, or if, play ever begins so rest easy.

5:00pm Lunch taken

3:22pm Mohammad Rizwan has collected a lot of praise overnight for his heroics yesterday. We're leaving some of them for your pleasure below:

READ: Sanjay Manjrekar lauds 'all-weather' Mohammad Rizwan

3:15pm Surprise, surprise! Another day and another rain delay.

Pakistan vs England: Live blog updates for 2nd Test, day 3