Elena Rybakina withdraws from Tokyo Open with neck injury

Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina gives a speech after retiring from her quarter final match against Canada's Leylah Fernandez and giving a walkover due to injury on October 30, 2026. — Reuters

TOKYO: Elena Rybakina withdrew from the Pan Pacific Open with a neck injury on Friday, just a day after securing the year-end world number one ranking.

The Kazakh was scheduled to face Canada's Leylah Fernandez in the quarter-finals but instead appeared on court to address spectators and sign autographs.

The 27-year-old confirmed that she would return to action at next month's WTA Finals in Indian Wells.

“I just wanted to say thank you so much for coming today, but unfortunately I won’t be able to play,” said Rybakina.

“I’ve been struggling for a couple of days with a little injury.”

“It’s difficult for me to come and play at 100 percent since there is also a very important tournament coming up.”

Rybakina secured the year-end top spot with a convincing 6-2, 6-3 victory over fellow Kazakh Yulia Putintseva in her opening match in Tokyo.

She had reached the top of the world rankings last month after winning the US Open, replacing Aryna Sabalenka at number one.

The achievement capped an outstanding season for Rybakina, who also claimed the Australian Open title in January to take her Grand Slam tally to three.

She arrived in Tokyo on the back of another successful campaign, having won her fourth title of the season at last week's Ningbo Open in China, where she defeated Fernandez in the final.

Despite her withdrawal, Rybakina thanked the Japanese fans for their continued support.

“Thank you so much for all the support throughout the year, especially here in Tokyo,” she said.

“It’s an amazing city. I really enjoy it every time I come, but unfortunately this time I won’t be able to play. Thanks again and hope to see you all next year.”