PSL 12: Player retention deadline for all existing franchises unveiled

Peshawar Zalmi players and support staff pose for a photograph with the trophy after winning the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final against Hyderabad Kingsmen at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 4, 2026. — AFP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) has announced January 13, 2027, as the deadline for all eight franchises to submit their player retention lists ahead of the upcoming auction, scheduled for January 23.

The league confirmed the development through its official social media accounts, stating that all eight franchises must finalise and submit their retention lists by the stipulated date.

The announcement comes a day after representatives of all eight franchises convened at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore for a tournament operations workshop, where they reached unanimous agreement on the key framework governing squad composition, player movements and the PSL 12 Player Auction.

The workshop, led by PSL CEO Salman Naseer, was described as the most comprehensive collective engagement between the league and its franchise partners in the current cycle.

Discussions covered several key areas, including direct signings, player retentions, trade windows, squad sizes and salary caps. All eight franchises subsequently agreed on the major operational arrangements for the upcoming season.

Under the agreed framework, each franchise will be permitted to retain a maximum of seven players, including its direct signing. However, any franchise opting to retain the maximum number of players must release one player from the highest price category of the previous auction into the general player pool.

The provision is aimed at ensuring that elite players remain available to all franchises during the auction.

The January 13 retention deadline, ten days before the auction, has also been strategically scheduled around the National T20 tournaments.

It falls after the conclusion of the National T20 Silver competition and during the National T20 Gold tournament, allowing franchises to assess domestic players' performances before finalising their squads.

The PSL 12 Auction Rules were also reviewed clause by clause and unanimously approved by all eight franchises. The upcoming auction will be only the second in the league's history.

Meanwhile, each franchise will have a salary cap of PKR 45 crore (approximately USD 1.6 million) for the auction. The limit will increase to PKR 50.5 crore for franchises that make a direct signing, retain their previous season's direct signing, or exercise both options.

All franchises will be required to spend a minimum of PKR 36.5 crore (approximately USD 1.3 million).

The direct signing window will remain open until November 23, 2026, with each franchise allowed to directly sign one marquee player who did not feature in PSL 10 or PSL 11.