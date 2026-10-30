Christian Yelich dedicates Brewers’ historic World Series triumph to late Bob Uecker

This collage of picture shows Christian Yelich (left) and Bob Uecker. — Reuters

Christian Yelich paid an emotional tribute to late broadcaster Bob Uecker after the Milwaukee Brewers secured their first-ever World Series title with a 4-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 5 on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old remembered the beloved Brewers broadcaster, who died in January 2025 at the age of 90, expressing his wish that Uecker could have witnessed the franchise's historic achievement.

"Uecky, I love you, man," Yelich said. "We did it."

Yelich also recalled the difficult moments the team shared with Uecker, particularly their painful elimination from the National League Wild Card Series against the New York Mets two years earlier.

"He's smiling, man. He's smiling. I really wish he could have been here to see this. That would have meant everything to him. But like we said a bunch, he's been with us a lot. We keep him close to our hearts. This one's still for Bob," Yelich said.

Uecker's final broadcast came during that heartbreaking defeat, after which he visited the Brewers' dressing room to console the players.

He had continued calling games despite battling small-cell lung cancer, a condition he had kept private.

Yelich, who joined Milwaukee in 2018, said the team's previous disappointments had helped prepare them for their ultimate success.

"All those low moments, you don't realise at the time, but those low moments prepare you for this moment," he said.

The former National League Most Valuable Player also played a key role in the Brewers' championship campaign, contributing crucial runs during their postseason journey.