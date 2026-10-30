MIT Solutions crowned President’s Trophy Grade-I champions after beating SBP

MIT Solutions captain Khalid Usman poses with the trophy after leading his team to victory over State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in the President’s Trophy Grade-I final at Bagh-e-Jinnah in Lahore on October 30, 2026. – PCB

LAHORE: Markhor IT (MIT Solutions) clinched the President’s Trophy Grade-I title after defeating State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) by 51 runs on the final day of the final at Bagh-e-Jinnah on Friday, courtesy of Khalid Usman’s impressive four-wicket haul.

Chasing a challenging target of 237, SBP resumed their second innings at 165/7 but could add only 20 runs before being bowled out for 185 in the first session, handing MIT Solutions a 51-run victory.

Mohammad Abbas was the first batter to depart on the final morning after scoring six off 30 deliveries, including one boundary. Mohammad Ismaeel then dismissed the well-set Mubashir Khan, who made 32 off 56 balls, striking three fours.

Khalid Usman completed the victory by dismissing Kashif Bhatti for two, finishing with figures of 4/38 in 16.5 overs. Ismaeel claimed two wickets, while Aamer Jamal and Salman Aslam picked up one apiece.

Earlier, MIT Solutions resumed their second innings at 273/7 on the third day, with Aamer Jamal and Salman Aslam at the crease. However, they managed to add only 23 runs to their overnight total before being bowled out for 296 in 74.5 overs.

Jamal top-scored for MIT Solutions with a determined 55 off 81 deliveries, including seven boundaries. The all-rounder had also starred with the ball in the first innings, claiming a seven-wicket haul.

For SBP, Test pacer Mohammad Abbas was the pick of the bowlers, returning figures of 5/70 in 18 overs. Sirajuddin claimed three wickets, while Shahid Aziz and Kashif Bhatti took one each.

In pursuit of 237, SBP made a steady start as openers Hasan Raza and Abdullah Fazal put together 49 runs. Salman Aslam broke the partnership in the 20th over, dismissing Fazal for 25 off 68 deliveries.

Hasan subsequently shared useful partnerships with Faham-ul-Haq and Kamran Ghulam, who contributed 13 and 16 respectively.

However, Ghulam's dismissal by Jamal in the 41st over triggered a collapse as SBP lost five wickets in quick succession, including that of Hasan, to slump to 147/7.

Hasan remained SBP's leading run-scorer with a fighting 73 off 136 balls, hitting eight boundaries.

Mubashir then attempted to revive the chase, building an unbeaten 17-run partnership for the eighth wicket with Abbas before the close of play on the third day.

However, SBP's resistance ended on the final morning as MIT Solutions secured the title with a convincing victory.