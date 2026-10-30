Everton thrash Newcastle United to reach League Cup quarter-finals

Everton's Thierno Barry celebrates scoring their third goal on October 29, 2026. — Reuters

LIVERPOOL: Everton secured a place in the League Cup quarter-finals with a convincing 3-1 victory over Newcastle United here at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Thursday, setting up a last-eight meeting with fourth-tier side Fleetwood.

David Moyes’s men took control of the last-16 tie through James Garner’s first-half opener in the 34th minute. The midfielder found the far corner after being set up by Hayden Hackney.

Hackney then doubled Everton’s advantage just before half-time, finishing a swift counter-attack with a well-timed volley after Thierno Barry delivered a cross into the six-yard box.

Newcastle manager Matthias Jaissle introduced three substitutes at the break in an attempt to turn the game around, but Everton remained in control.

Barry effectively sealed the victory in the 69th minute, firing home from close range following Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s cross to register his seventh goal of the season.

Dan Burn headed home a late consolation in the 88th minute, but Newcastle could not prevent Everton from ending their three-match winless run.

Everton will travel to Fleetwood in the week commencing December 14TH, with the League One side having stunned Premier League champions Arsenal on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

The Toffees are chasing their first League Cup final appearance in 43 years. They have never lifted the trophy, finishing runners-up in 1977 and 1984.

Meanwhile, Everton announced before kick-off that Jack Grealish was unavailable for selection "due to a breach of club discipline". The on-loan Manchester City winger was reportedly absent from training without permission.

Newcastle will have an opportunity to respond when the two sides meet again in the Premier League at St James' Park on Monday.