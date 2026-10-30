Ronaldo hat-trick inspires Al Nassr win as he closes in on 1,000 career goals

Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after the match on October 29, 2026. — Reuters

RIYADH: Cristiano Ronaldo scored a superb hat-trick as Al Nassr defeated Al Kholood 5-3 on Thursday, moving the Portuguese forward closer to the remarkable milestone of 1,000 career goals.

With the match level at 2-2, Ronaldo struck three times in 15 second-half minutes to secure victory for Ange Postecoglou's side. The 40-year-old has now scored 985 career goals.

The Portuguese forward expressed his happiness after scoring three goals to help Al Nassr secure an important victory over Al Kholood.

"Great win, great team performance. Happy to help with a hat-trick!" Ronaldo wrote.

Al Kholood took an early lead through Julien Domingues in the 16th minute, but Al Nassr responded eight minutes later when Angelo found the net.

Sadio Mane then put the hosts ahead just before half-time, with Joao Felix providing assists for both goals.

However, Antoine Loic Essomba Bikoula equalised for the visitors in stoppage time to make it 2-2.

Ronaldo, who had two first-half efforts ruled out, restored Al Nassr's advantage in the 66th minute with a close-range finish.

He doubled his tally six minutes later with a powerful header before completing his hat-trick in the 81st minute, converting Mane's pass.

Domingues scored a late penalty for Al Kholood, but Al Nassr held on for the victory.

It is pertinent to mention that the result kept Al Nassr second in the league standings behind Al Qadsiah, who thrashed Al Riyadh 6-0, with Tijjani Reijnders also scoring a hat-trick.