UAE stun defending champions Pakistan in Hong Kong Sixes 2026

UAE players celebrate after defeating Pakistan in their Hong Kong Sixes 2026 Group C match at Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok, Hong Kong, on October 30, 2026. - YouTube/SportsCentral

HONG KONG: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) edged defending champions Pakistan by one wicket in a thrilling Group C encounter in their opening match of the Hong Kong Sixes 2026 at Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok on Friday.

Batting first, Pakistan posted 106-3 in their allotted six overs, courtesy of an explosive half-century from captain Abbas Afridi, who top-scored with 53 off just 13 deliveries, hitting one boundary and eight sixes.

Abdul Samad also made a valuable contribution, scoring 39 off 15 balls, including five fours and two sixes. However, opener Khawaja Nafay managed just three off four deliveries. Irfan Khan Niazi added eight off three balls, including a six, while Saad Masood remained unbeaten on one.

For the UAE, Muhammad Farooq and Maroof Merchant claimed one wicket apiece.

In reply, the UAE successfully chased down the 107-run target in the final over, with captain Khalid Shah leading the charge through a match-winning 71 off just 20 deliveries. His explosive innings featured three fours and nine sixes.

Zahid Ali also played a crucial role in the successful chase, scoring 22 off eight balls, including two fours and two sixes.

Among the other UAE batters, Muhammad Zuhaib contributed seven off four deliveries, including a six, while Maroof Merchant scored two off three balls. Ansh Tandon and Muhammad Farooq failed to get off the mark.

For Pakistan, Abbas Afridi, Abdul Samad and Irfan Khan Niazi picked up one wicket each. However, their efforts proved insufficient as the defending champions failed to defend their total and suffered a narrow defeat in their tournament opener.

For the unversed, the Men in Green will face arch-rivals India in their second Group C match later today.