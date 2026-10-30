Pakistan thrash Cook Islands to reach FIFA U15 World Cup and Festival Tier F final

Pakistan football players pose for a team photograph ahead of their FIFA U15 World Cup and Festival 2026 match against Tonga in Baku on October 28, 2026. – PFF

BAKU: Pakistan delivered a dominant attacking display to thrash the Cook Islands 7-1 at the FIFA U15 World Cup and Festival 2026, securing their place in the Tier F final at Pitch 3A of the Hovsan Competition Complex.

The Green Shirts made a flying start, with Ilhan opening the scoring in the second minute to give Pakistan an early lead.

Pakistan continued to dominate, with Alam doubling their advantage in the 11th minute before Kaleem Ullah struck twice in quick succession, scoring in the 12th and 15th minutes.

Danish Masih extended Pakistan’s lead in the 27th minute, making it 5-0 before half-time.

Pakistan maintained their attacking momentum after the interval, with Bakshi adding a sixth goal in the 37th minute. Zain-ul-Abideen then completed the seven-goal haul with a strike in the 39th minute.

The Cook Islands managed to score a consolation goal, but Pakistan’s commanding performance ensured a comprehensive 7-1 victory.

Pakistan will now face Djibouti in the Tier F final on Friday. The match is scheduled to kick off at 1.45pm Pakistan Standard Time, with the Green Shirts aiming to end their campaign on a high.

Pakistan’s latest triumph followed a challenging start to the tournament. They opened their campaign with a 4-2 defeat against Gambia on 24 October before suffering a narrow 1-0 loss to South Sudan and a 4-0 defeat against Cyprus the following day.

The young side subsequently showed signs of improvement, recording consecutive 1-1 draws against Jordan and Nigeria on Monday to earn their first two points of the competition.

Kaleem Ullah played a key role in both matches, scoring Pakistan’s opening goal against Jordan in the 27th minute before finding the net again against Nigeria in the 22nd minute.

Pakistan then secured their first victory of the tournament with a commanding 6-1 win over Tonga on Wednesday, ending their five-match winless run. Kaleem Ullah was the standout performer, scoring four goals, while Maqbool and Mustafa also got on the scoresheet.

However, Pakistan’s progress was briefly interrupted by a defeat against Nepal. After the match ended goalless in regulation time, Pakistan lost 4-3 in the penalty shoot-out.

The Green Shirts bounced back emphatically with a convincing 5-0 victory over the Bahamas before producing another impressive performance against the Cook Islands to book their place in the Tier F final.