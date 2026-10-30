Omarzai’s ton outshines Raza as Afghanistan seal T20I series win over Zimbabwe

Afghanistan batter Azmatullah Omarzai (right) celebrates after scoring a century during the second T20I against Zimbabwe at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on October 29, 2026. — AFP

SHARJAH: Azmatullah Omarzai’s explosive century outshone Sikandar Raza’s unbeaten hundred as Afghanistan defeated Zimbabwe by 19 runs in the second T20I to clinch the three-match series at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Batting first, Afghanistan posted an imposing 221-7 in their allotted 20 overs despite a disastrous start that saw them slump to 5-4 in 3.2 overs.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Akram and Shahidullah were dismissed for ducks, while captain Ibrahim Zadran managed just one run off nine deliveries.

Sediqullah Atal contributed 17 off 21 balls, including two boundaries, before Omarzai and Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai staged a remarkable recovery with a 142-run partnership.

Omarzai spearheaded the recovery with a blistering 116 off just 50 deliveries, smashing five boundaries and 12 sixes. Ahmadzai provided excellent support, scoring 52 off 27 balls, including five fours and three sixes.

Rashid Khan then added the finishing touches with an unbeaten six-ball 25, striking four sixes to propel Afghanistan past the 220-run mark.

For Zimbabwe, Brad Evans and Kundai Matigimu claimed two wickets apiece, while Ernest Masuku, Vincent Masekesa and Raza picked up one wicket each.

In reply, Zimbabwe finished on 202-5 despite a valiant unbeaten century from their captain, Raza, who smashed 106 off 56 balls, including five fours and nine sixes.

Tafadzwa Tsiga remained unbeaten on 31 off 23 deliveries, while openers Brian Bennett and Innocent Kaia contributed 22 and 25 runs respectively. However, Zimbabwe fell 19 runs short of the target.

Abdollah Ahmadzai led Afghanistan’s bowling effort with two wickets for 34 runs in four overs, while Fareed Ahmad, Omarzai and Rashid claimed one wicket apiece.