Jake Paul's manager reveals timeline for announcement of his opponent

An Undated photo of YouTuber turn boxer Jack Paul. — AFP

Jake Paul's manager, Nakisa Bidarian, has revealed the timeline for the announcement of his boxer’s opponent for his fight in Dubai on December 24.

Paul has spent almost 10 months away from the ring recovering from the broken jaw he suffered in a knockout defeat to former unified heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua last December.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer underwent two surgeries to reconstruct his jaw and has now returned to the gym to prepare for his comeback.

Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) and Paul himself announced on Thursday that Jake will be fighting on December 24 in Dubai.

Speaking to Sky Sports on Thursday, Bidarian said we are going to announce Jake Paul’s opponent in the next week or the week after.

“I would say it's a tremendous day, Christmas Eve in Dubai, the world is at home, people are with their family and its a great time for Jake Paul to make his retort,” Bidarian said.

“We all are down to three or four names, just trying to see ultimately who we got across the finish line. I am just trying to manage the right opponent that has commercial viability, is a true test but doesn’t have a massive advantage versus Jake Paul, so we are going throught that analysis now and I’m hoping whether its next week or the week after we will announce who his opponent is.”

Paul previously named off 14 fighters he would like to face in his next outing.

"Before I rest… Canelo Alvarez, Francis Ngannou, Conor McGregor (Boxing & MMA), Sean Strickland, Darren Till, Ryan Garcia, KSI, Chris Eubank [Jr], Edgar Berlanga, Tom Aspinall (Boxing), Deontay Wilder, Nate Diaz (MMA), Midget who ruined our fight (Gervonta Davis), World Title," wrote Paul before imploring Bidarian to "make it happen".

Many of these names aren't new to Jake, as he's publicly called them out before.