Rashid Khan becomes first-ever bowler to claim 200 T20I wickets

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan celebrates after taking a wicket during the second T20I against India at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on September 15, 2026. — AFP

SHARJAH: Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan etched his name into the record books on Thursday, becoming the first bowler to claim 200 wickets in men’s T20 Internationals during the second match against Zimbabwe at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Rashid reached the landmark by dismissing Zimbabwe opener Tadiwanashe Marumani in his 120th T20I appearance, marking a historic milestone in his international career.

The 28-year-old made his T20I debut against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo in 2015 and has continued to establish himself as one of the most prolific bowlers in the shortest format over the past 11 years.

England leg-spinner Adil Rashid occupies second place on the list of leading wicket-takers in men’s T20Is, with 171 wickets in 153 matches.

Hong Kong’s Ehsan Khan and New Zealand’s Ish Sodhi follow with 165 wickets apiece, while former New Zealand captain Tim Southee has claimed 164 scalps.

Most wickets in men’s T20Is

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) – 200 wickets

Adil Rashid (England) – 171

Ehsan Khan (Hong Kong) – 165

Ish Sodhi (New Zealand) – 165

Tim Southee (New Zealand) – 164

Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka) – 163

Rashid also leads the overall T20 wicket-taking charts across domestic and international competitions, becoming the only bowler to surpass 700 wickets in the format.

He has taken 742 wickets in 551 matches, well ahead of West Indies spinner Sunil Narine, who has claimed 658 wickets in 617 appearances. Former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo ranks third with 631 wickets in 582 matches.

Most wickets in T20 cricket