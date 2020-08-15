Leg-spin legend Abdul Qadir to be awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz: PCB

Abdul Qadir

President Dr Arif Alvi has announced Sitara-i-Imtiaz for late leg-spinner Abdul Qadir, according to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Qadir, who passed away in September 2019 due to a cardiac arrest, will be given the award posthumously.

It is pertinent to mention that Sitara-i-Imtiaz is the third-highest honour and civilian award in Pakistan.

It is bestowed upon those who excel in "security or national interests of Pakistan, world peace, cultural or other significant public endeavours".

