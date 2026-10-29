Manchester United manager Michael Carrick provides Benjamin Sesko update

This collage of photos shows Michael Carrick (left) and Benjamin Sesko. — Reuters

Manchester United boss Michael Carrick confirmed Benjamin Sesko will be out for months as the Slovenian striker is sidelined with a shin injury.

Sesko last played in the Carabao Cup third-round against Brighton at home on September 16, a fixture which they lost 3-2 after going 2-0 up.

The 23-year-old was also absent during the entire pre-season due to a similar injury and Carrick said before the first international break that Sesko would undergo tests to learn the extent of the injury.

Sesko has avoided surgery but according to the club’s medical team, he requires an extended period of rest to fully recover from the injury.

Carrick confirmed on Thursday that Benjamin Sesko will be out for a period of time.

“Unfortunately it looks like Ben is going to be out for a period of time,” he said. “We’re still not clear of exactly how long but it’s going to be for a longer period of time.

“We’ve got to go through a healing process for the injury to see how it would react, in what direction to go with that. Even now we’re still working through it but [it’s] unfortunate obviously first and foremost for Ben, for the period he’s had and trying to get through it.

“Going through this again and for us to not have him available is obviously a blow. We’ll try and get him back as quickly as we can.”

Sesko has scored two goals this season, one against Everton in a 2-2 draw and in a 4-0 win against Sabah in the Champions League.