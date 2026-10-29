Complete match schedule for ICC Women's Emerging Nations Trophy unveiled

Pakistan's Muneeba Ali plays a shot during their ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup match against Thailand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 1, 2026. — PCB

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday announced the complete match schedule for the Women's Emerging Nations Trophy 2026, slated to be played in Ajman, United Arab Emirates (UAE), from November 12 to 25.

The 30-match tournament will feature 10 teams divided into two groups. Pakistan have been placed in Group B alongside Bangladesh, Thailand, the Netherlands and Zimbabwe. Group A comprises Sri Lanka, Ireland, Scotland, Papua New Guinea and hosts UAE.

According to the recently-unveiled schedule, Pakistan, one of the five full-member nations participating in the 10-team tournament, will start their campaign against Bangladesh on November 12 before taking on Thailand on the subsequent day.

The Green Shirts next face Netherlands on November 15, while their last group-stage fixture is scheduled against Zimbabwe on the following day.

As per the tournament's schedule, following the league stage, the top three teams from each group will advance into the Super Six stage, where each side will play three matches.

The top two teams in the Super Six standings will then contest the final on November 25.

Complete match schedule for ICC Women's Emerging Nations Trophy

Sri Lanka vs Ireland at Karwan Sports Club Cricket Ground, Ajman

PNG vs Scotland at Seven Districts Sports Club, Ajman

Pakistan vs Bangladesh at Karwan Sports Club Cricket Ground, Ajman

Netherlands vs Thailand at Seven Districts Sports Club, Ajman



November 13



Scotland vs Sri Lanka at Karwan Sports Club Cricket Ground, Ajman

UAE vs Ireland at Seven Districts Sports Club, Ajman

Thailand vs Pakistan at Karwan Sports Club Cricket Ground, Ajman

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh at Seven Districts Sports Club, Ajman

November 14



Thailand vs Zimbabwe at Karwan Sports Club Cricket Ground, Ajman

Pakistan vs Netherlands at Seven Districts Sports Club, Ajman

Scotland vs UAE at Karwan Sports Club Cricket Ground, Ajman

Sri Lanka vs PNG at Seven Districts Sports Club, Ajman

November 15



Bangladesh vs Netherlands at Karwan Sports Club Cricket Ground, Ajman

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan at Seven Districts Sports Club, Ajman

Ireland vs PNG at Karwan Sports Club Cricket Ground, Ajman

UAE vs Sri Lanka at Seven Districts Sports Club, Ajman

November 18



PNG vs UAE at Karwan Sports Club Cricket Ground, Ajman

Ireland vs Scotland at Seven Districts Sports Club, Ajman

Netherlands vs Zimbabwe at Karwan Sports Club Cricket Ground, Ajman

Bangladesh vs Thailand at Seven Districts Sports Club, Ajman

November 20 – Super Six

QA2 vs QB2 at Karwan Sports Club Cricket Ground, Ajman

QA1 vs QB3 at Seven Districts Sports Club, Ajman

QB1 vs QA3 at Karwan Sports Club Cricket Ground, Ajman

November 22 – Super Six

QB2 vs QA1 at Karwan Sports Club Cricket Ground, Ajman

QB1 vs QA2 at Seven Districts Sports Club, Ajman

QA3 vs QB3 at Seven Districts Sports Club, Ajman

November 23 – Super Six



QA1 vs QB1 at Karwan Sports Club Cricket Ground, Ajman

QB3 vs QA2 at Karwan Sports Club Cricket Ground, Ajman

QA3 vs QB2 at Seven Districts Sports Club, Ajman

November 25 – Final



Final at Karwan Sports Club Cricket Ground, Ajman