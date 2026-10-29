Michael Carrick confirms Manchester United captain for Chelsea game

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick during training at Trafford Training Centre in Carrington on October 20, 2026. — Reuters

Michael Carrick on Thursday confirmed Bruno Fernandes as captain of Manchester United for a game against Chelsea in the Premier League.

United lost 3-0 to Bournemouth on Sunday, which was their second defeat in a row, as they were also thrashed by Como 4-1 in the Champions League.

It was expected that Carrick would be sacked after the Bournemouth game, but it seems that he has been given one more chance to sort things out.

After a defeat to Como in the Champions League, Fernandes, the club captain, criticised Carrick’s tactics and he was dropped against Bournemouth.

“It's a decision from the staff to not press man to man and sometimes leave space behind and try to get the ball, wait for them,” Bruno said.

According to British media, Michael Carrick held a meeting with Bruno Fernandes on Tuesday to clear the air.

When asked if Fernandes will remain as Manchester United captain, Carrick said there is "no decision to be made" over whether he remains captain.

"He's fully committed to this football club, he's fully committed to making things better. It doesn't change for me. He's the one that's kind of led the team so well for many a game and many a year, and he'll continue to do that," he said.

United will play Chelsea away on Saturday in the Premier League and will try to get back to winning ways as they are without a win in their last eight games across competitions.

United are currently 16th in the Premier League, one point above the relegation zone. They have seven points in eight games. This is their worst start to the season in their history.