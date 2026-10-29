Bowlers put MIT on brink of victory in President's Trophy Grade-I final against SBP

MIT Solutions' Aamir Jamal poses for a picture after the first day of their President's Trophy Grade-I final against SBP at the Bagh-e-Jinnah in Lahore on October 27, 2026. — PCB

LAHORE: A collective bowling effort in the second innings propelled Markhor IT (MIT) Solutions within touching distance of victory in the President's Trophy Grade-I final against State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) after a pulsating third day here at the Bagh-e-Jinnah on Thursday.

At the conclusion of the third day's play, SBP were reeling at 165/7 while chasing a formidable 237-run target and thus require a further 72 runs with just three wickets in hand.

All-rounder Mubasir Khan and No.9 Mohammad Abbas, unbeaten on 17 and five, respectively, will resume SBP's run chase on the penultimate day as the department faces an uphill task.

The pulsating third day of the President's Trophy Grade-I final got underway with MIT Solutions, who were earlier bowled out for a meagre 112, resuming their second innings from 273/7 through Aamer Jamal and lower-order batter Salman Aslam.

MIT Solutions, however, could add 23 runs to their overnight total despite Jamal's half-century and were thus bowled out for 296 in 74.5 overs, setting SBP a formidable target in the summit clash.

Jamal, who registered a seven-wicket haul in the first innings, finished as a notable run-getter for MIT Solutions in their second outing with the bat as he made an 81-ball 55 with the help of seven boundaries.

Test pacer Abbas was the standout bowler for SBP as he picked up five wickets for 70 runs in his 18 overs, followed by Sirajuddin with three, while Shahid Aziz and Kashif Bhatti made one scalp apiece.

Set to chase a 237-run target, SBP made a spirited start to the pursuit as their opening pair of Hasan Raza and Abdullah Fazal shared a 49-run stand, which Salman Aslam eventually broke in the 20th over by dismissing the latter, who made a cautious 25 off 68 deliveries.

Hasan was then involved in two handy partnerships with Faham-ul-Haq and Kamran Ghulam, who contributed with 13 and 16, respectively.

But Ghulam's dismissal off Jamal in the 41st over sparked a middle-order collapse, which saw SBP lose four more wickets, including that of set batter Hasan, at an alarming rate, and resulted in the side slipping down to 147/7.

Hasan waged a lone battle for SBP with a gutsy half-century and remained their top-scorer with 73 off 136 deliveries with the help of eight fours.

Following the slump, all-rounder Mubasir took the reins of SBP's pursuit and had raised an unbeaten 17-run partnership for the eighth wicket with Abbas before the stumps.

Khalid Usman has been the standout bowler for MIT Solutions in the second innings, having picked up two wickets for 24 runs in his 10.4 overs, while Ismail, Salman Aslam and Jamal have claimed one apiece.