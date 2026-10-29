PSL 12: Condition for direct signings upheld despite franchises' call for removal

Hyderabad Kingsmen's Glenn Maxwell walks back after being dismissed during their PSL match against Islamabad United at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on April 24, 2026. — PSL

LAHORE: The eligibility condition for the direct signings was upheld for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 12 despite the calls for its removal by some franchises during a workshop held on Thursday, sources told Geo Super.

According to the sources, the workshop was attended by PSL administration officials and franchise representatives, who held detailed discussions on the player auction, tournament schedule, operations and direct signings.

The insiders further suggested that some franchises called for the removal of the condition requiring players to have missed the previous two seasons to qualify for direct signings, but the PSL administration defended the requirement, arguing that it aimed to bring new players into the tournament through the direct signing process.

Consequently, the eligibility condition and the November 23 deadline for direct signings will remain unchanged, sources added.

The sources further shared no changes were agreed to the date of the player auction, which will take place on January 23 as per the schedule.

Furthermore, a proposal was also pitched to pull back the date for the players retention by some franchises, but sources claimed the PSL administration defended January 13 as the deadline, emphasising that it had been set in light of the National T20 tournament for them to assess cricketers' performances before making the decisions.

The insiders also shared that PSL administration will now brief franchises on marquee players, while it was decided during the workshop that consultations on the tournament schedule would be held separately with each franchise.

It is pertinent to mention that the dates for the 12th edition of the PSL have already been announced, with the eight-team tournament scheduled to run from March 18 to May 2.

The tournament window was confirmed last month following consultations with key stakeholders during the PSL Governing Council meeting held in London on September 1, 2026. The meeting was attended by owners and representatives of all eight franchises.

PSL 12 will build on a landmark 11th edition, which saw the eight-team format introduced for the first time. The 2026 season also featured the league's maiden player auction, replacing the previous draft system, while the final at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium attracted a record crowd of 32,461 spectators.

Peshawar Zalmi were crowned champions after defeating debutants Hyderabad Kingsmen by five wickets in the final on May 3, ending a nine-year wait for the title.