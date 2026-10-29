Michael Carrick says Manchester United ‘hungry’ ahead of Chelsea trip

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick celebrates after the Premier League match against Brentford at Old Trafford in Manchester on April 27, 2026. — Reuters

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick said, “boys are hungry” and wants to do better in the Red Devils Premier League game at Chelsea on Saturday.

United are currently 16th in the Premier League, one point above the relegation zone. They have seven points in eight games. This is their worst start to the season in their history.

United lost 3-0 to Bournemouth on Sunday, which was their second defeat in a row, as they were also thrashed by Como 4-1 in the Champions League.

It was expected that Carrick would be sacked after the Bournemouth game, but it seems that he has been given one more chance to sort out things.

“I spoke with the players and I have to say, the boys are hungry,” Carrick said on Thursday, in a pre-match press conference.

“We're hurting because we haven't won enough football games, but there's an intensity, there's a bit of an edge, there's a disappointment, there's a hunger to do better”.

Carrick added that he is not under pressure and understands the job of being a manager of a big club.

“I do not need any assurances from anyone,” Carrick said.

“I totally get the position; I understand the job; I understand the responsibilities; I understand what comes with that”.

Michael Carrick, when asked if he's surprised to still be the United coach, said: “No”.

Carrick reportedly held a meeting with club captain Bruno Fernandes to clear the air after the midfielder was dropped to the bench for defeat to Bournemouth at Old Trafford.

When asked if Fernandes will remain as Manchester United captain, Carrick said yes without hesitation.

"He's fully committed to this football club, he's fully committed to making things better. It doesn't change for me. He's the one that's kind of led the team so well for many a game and many a year, and he'll continue to do that," he said.