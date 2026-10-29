Waqar Younis hails Babar Azam as 'last superstar' of Pakistan

This collage of pictures shows former national cricketer Waqar Younis (left) and Pakistan batter Babar Azam. — ICC/AFP

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain and legendary pacer Waqar Younis backed Babar Azam as the country's "last superstar" despite the growing criticism of the batting stalwart for his recent underwhelming performances across formats.

Younis, while appearing on a podcast, Unplugged, hosted by Shubhankar Mishra, was asked to opine who is the "last cricket superstar" of Pakistan, with the renowned Indian journalist suggesting former pacer Mohammad Amir as the contender.

The legendary pacer instead hailed Babar and ace pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi as the current superstars of Pakistan cricket.

"Babar Azam is a superstar, Shaheen Afridi is a superstar," Younis said.

Host Mishra was quick to question Younis's opinion as he questioned Babar's match-winning performances, especially against India.

He further cited the examples of several Pakistan legends like Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar, Saeed Anwar, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Abdul Razzaq, Younis Khan, Mohammad Yousuf and Shahid Afridi, who delivered several match-winning performances, including against India.

But Younis remained firm on his stance, insisting that the biggest challenge Babar faces is the lack of support in the national team's batting unit, emphasising that the expectations and the side's dependence put extra pressure on the 32-year-old.

"The sad part for Babar is that he is alone. If there were four or five other big names alongside him, things might have been different, and there would have been less pressure on him," Younis explained.

"If there is only one batter on whom the entire team relies, naturally the pressure on him increases," he added.

Waqar Younis further backed his opinion regarding Babar by citing the example of Pakistan's star-studded batting lineup in the 1990s, suggesting that the Green Shirts had several established batters in the fold.

"When you remember Pakistan's team from the 1990s, you can name all six batters in the top order. But today, apart from Babar, how many Pakistani batters can you name?" Younis questioned.

Mishra, once again, countered Younis's assertion and instead cited the example of India's batting great Sachin Tendulkar, whom he claimed was also the sole show.

The former pacer, however, swiftly declined Mishra's claim, stressing that Tendulkar was "never alone" in his glittering international career, suggesting he was surrounded by the likes of Sanjay Manjrekar and Navjot Singh Sidhu in the early phase and was later joined by the likes of Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman.

"Sachin was never alone. Early on, he had Sanjay Manjrekar and [Navjot Singh] Sidhu Paaji alongside him," Waqar explained.

Waqar Younis further asserted that Babar's consistent performances across formats in the blooming stage of his international career also made the expectations become "extremely high".

He further backed his assertion by citing the example of India's batting stalwart Virat Kohli, whom he claimed is often deemed "finished" after failures in just one or two matches.

"Babar's issue is that he performed so well right from the beginning of his career that expectations became extremely high," he said.

"If Virat Kohli fails in one or two matches, the whole country starts saying that he is finished," Younis concluded.