Mike Hesson expects 'big players to stand up' for ODI tri-series final against Sri Lanka

Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson speaks to PCB Digital at the LCCA Ground in Lahore on October 29, 2026. — PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson pinned hopes on senior players to step up in the home ODI tri-series final against Sri Lanka, scheduled to be played here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

The Green Shirts booked their spot in the final with a match to spare by registering three consecutive victories. They started their ODI tri-series campaign with a comfortable 37-run victory over Sri Lanka before inflicting a thumping 87-run defeat on England in their subsequent fixture.

Pakistan were tested by the 2019 champions in their second meeting here at the Gaddafi Stadium, but experienced all-rounder Shadab Khan's unbeaten century ultimately led them to an enthralling one-wicket victory, which propelled them into the final.

Although the home side suffered a gruelling eight-wicket defeat against Sri Lanka in their final league fixture at the same venue, their head coach Hesson expressed satisfaction with the team's performances in the tournament while acknowledging that there was still room for improvement.

"It's been a pretty good couple of weeks. We have played some decent cricket without being perfect. To get three wins in a row without contributions from a few of our key players is a good sign," Hesson told PCB Digital on the sidelines of the team's training session at the LCCA Ground here.

"I still don't think we have played our best game yet. Hopefully, we are saving that for the final," he added.

Despite their prowess in the ongoing home ODI tri-series, the under-firing experienced batters have been an area of concern for Pakistan, but Hesson backed them to stand up in the high-stakes fixture, while terming the team's ability to foster without significant contributions from the top order an encouraging sign.

"You are talking about two of the greatest players in Pakistan's history in the top three. I expect big players to stand up in big games," Hesson stated.

"The fact that we have been able to achieve the wins that we have without the top order performing as well as we know they are capable of is a good sign.

"A couple of our key players are searching for that match-winning performance, and there's no better place to do it than in a final."

The Pakistan head coach specifically showered praise on the all-rounder Salman Ali Agha for his consistent performances in the middle order, while also applauding emerging Hasan Nawaz for his encouraging progress in the assigned role.

"Salman Ali Agha has got the most hundreds of any Pakistan player batting at number five or below in an ODI and probably in half the games that some of the other greats have played. His performance is often underrated," Hassan continued.

"Hasan Nawaz is showing some really good progress. I am really pleased with the way he is developing. When you are a younger player batting in the middle order, you have got to learn how to control the chase, understand risk and manage it. That's something Hasan is continuing to get better at."

Mike Hesson also showered praise on the Pakistan bowling attack, led by captain Shaheen Shah Afridi, whom he credited for providing early breakthroughs, while also acknowledging the contributions from pacers Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf, as well as emerging all-rounder Arafat Minhas.

"Shaheen Shah continues to take top-order wickets for us, which is critical," said Hesson.

"Both Naseem and Haris have bowled nicely at times throughout the tournament, while Arafat Minhas, as a young player, is continuing to develop. There are some good signs there."