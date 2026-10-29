Elena Rybakina defeats Yulia Putintseva in Tokyo to clinch year-end top ranking

Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina celebrates winning her quarterfinal match against China's Qinwen Zheng at Flushing Meadows in New York on September 9, 2026. — Reuters

Elena Rybakina defeated fellow Kazakh Yulia Putintseva 6-2, 6-3 in the second round of the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo on Thursday to secure the year-end world number one ranking for the first time.

The 27-year-old, who rose to world number one for the first time en route to the US Open victory last month, needed only one more win to ensure that world number two Aryna Sabalenka could not overtake her.

Rybakina got a direct ticket into the last 16 of the WTA 500 event in Tokyo and entered the Ariake Coliseum after clinching her fourth title of the season and first as the world number one at last week’s Ningbo Open in China.

Rybakina is enjoying a marquee year with victories at the Australian Open and US Open to increase her Grand Slam count to three, after winning Wimbledon four years ago.

Rybakina will take on Leylah Fernandez in a rematch of their Ningbo final; the Canadian defeated Elise Mertens 6-2, 7-6(8) to reach the third round.

Elena Rybakina took some time off after the US Open and returned at the China Open, losing to 118th-ranked Alina Charaeva in the first round.

She missed the Wuhan Open with a foot injury before beating Fernandez in the Ningbo final.

She is aiming for a 16th career title before competing at Indian Wells in California for the WTA Finals, where she will defend her singles title.

It is pertinent to mention that the season's top eight players will compete at Indian Wells, which runs from November 8-15.