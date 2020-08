Mohammad Rizwan

Indian commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has been left impressed by Mohammad Rizwan's stoic 60 in Pakistan's first innings of the second Test at the Ageas Bowl on Friday.

Manjreakar reacted to the knock a day later on Twitter, describing Rizwan has an all-weather batsman who "can drive well off the front foot and at the same time play the pull and the cut superbly".

Pakistan vs England: Sanjay Manjrekar lauds 'all-weather' Mohammad Rizwan