Pakistan squad departs for Oman to participate in U19 Men's Asia Cup

Pakistan U19 squad poses for a group picture in Karachi ahead of their departure for Oman on October 29, 2026. — PCB

KARACHI: The Pakistan squad for the ACC U19 Men's Asia Cup 2026 departed for Oman on Thursday, where the eight-team continental tournament will be played from November 5 to 14.

Defending champions Pakistan, placed in Group A, will start their campaign on November 5 by taking on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket.

Farhan Yousuf will lead the side, which features wicketkeeper-batters Abdul Qadir and Hamza Zahoor, alongside batters Usman Khan, Hayam Khan, Jahangir Bilal and Huzaifa Ahsan.

The all-rounders in the squad are Ahmed Hussain and Hasnain Abbas Dar, while Abdul Subhan, Mohammad Seyam, Ali Raza and Rizwanullah will provide the pace-bowling options. Mohammad Huzaifa, a left-arm wrist-spinner, and left-arm spinner Niqab Shafiq complete the bowling attack.

Of the 15 players named for the continental event, only Ali Raza and Huzaifa Ahsan were not part of Pakistan’s U19 side that defeated England 3-1 in a four-match Youth ODI series in September.

Pakistan head into the tournament as defending champions after clinching the previous edition in the United Arab Emirates. They defeated arch-rivals India by 191 runs in a one-sided final at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai.

Following their campaign opener against UAE, the defending champions will lock horns with traditional rivals India on November 8, while their last group-stage fixture is scheduled against Nepal on November 10.

All three group-stage fixtures are scheduled to begin at 10 AM as per Pakistan Standard Time (PKT).

Group B comprises Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Malaysia. The semi-finals will be played on 12 November, with the final scheduled for 14 November.

Pakistan squad

Farhan Yousuf (c), Abdul Qadir (wk), Abdul Subhan, Ahmed Hussain, Ali Raza, Hamza Zahoor (wk), Hasnain Abbas Dar, Hayam Khan, Huzaifa Ahsan, Jahangir Bilal, Mohammad Huzaifa, Mohammad Seyam, Niqab Shafiq, Rizwanullah and Usman Khan.