Ben Duckett's 167 leads England to mammoth total against Sri Lanka in ODI tri-series

England's Ben Duckett celebrates reaching his century during their Pakistan-hosted ODI tri-series match against Sri Lanka at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on October 29, 2026. — PCB

LAHORE: Left-handed opener Ben Duckett's monumental knock powered England to a massive total against Sri Lanka in the last league-stage fixture of the Pakistan-hosted ODI tri-series here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday.

Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis's decision to field first backfired as the Three Lions piled up 386/5 in their 50 overs.

England got off to a blazing start to their innings as their opening pair of Tom Banton and Duckett raised a marathon 163-run partnership, during which they both brought up their respective half-centuries.

Experienced all-rounder Dasun Shanaka eventually gave Sri Lanka the first breakthrough at the halfway mark of the innings when he cleaned up Banton, who walked back after scoring 74 off 75 deliveries, laced with eight fours and two sixes.

Duckett was then involved in another century-plus partnership as he raised a 107-run stand for the second wicket with captain Harry Brook, who contributed with a brisk 44 off 34 deliveries before falling victim to Asitha Fernando in the 38th over.

Ben Duckett followed suit 22 balls later in the 42nd over when he scooped a slower full toss by Eshan Maling straight to Fernando stationed at short fine-leg. He walked back after top-scoring with 167 off 132 deliveries, studded with 24 boundaries.

Following his departure, wicketkeeper batter Jordan Cox took the reins of England's batting charge and ensured retaining the momentum in their favour with a blistering 43-run cameo down the order, which came off just 27 deliveries and featured four boundaries, including a six.

Cox shared important partnerships with Will Jacks and Sam Curran, who chipped in 30 and 21 not out, respectively.

Fernando was the standout bowler for Sri Lanka as he picked up two wickets for 63 runs in his 10 overs, while Dilshan Madushanka, Shanaka and Malinga could claim one apiece.