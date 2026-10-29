Jake Paul announces comeback fight in Dubai

Jake Paul fights against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. at Honda Center in Anaheim on June 28, 2025. — Reuters

Jake Paul has announced his comeback fight in Dubai on Christmas Eve after a broken jaw threatened his career.

Paul has spent almost 10 months away from the ring recovering from the broken jaw he suffered in a knockout defeat to former unified heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua last December.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer underwent two surgeries to reconstruct his jaw and has now returned to the gym to prepare for his comeback.

Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) and Paul himself announced on Thursday that Jake will be fighting on December 24 in Dubai.

“All I want for Christmas Eve is boxing in Dubai,” Jake Paul wrote in a post on X.

“I've spent years proving people wrong, taking risks, and pushing myself against opponents nobody thought I'd face. Nothing that's happened has changed my belief in myself or what I'm working toward. I'm hungrier than ever, and on Thursday, December 24, I'm returning to the ring in Dubai to start the next chapter of my journey.

“Dubai is a city that thinks big, breaks boundaries, and doesn't believe in limits. That's exactly the kind of place I want to make my comeback. We've got plenty of names on the list; let’s see who signs the contract. Merry Christmas, Dubai. Santa Paul is coming to town, and somebody's getting knocked out.”

Paul previously named off 14 fighters he would like to face in his next outing.

"Before I rest… Canelo Alvarez, Francis Ngannou, Conor McGregor (Boxing & MMA), Sean Strickland, Darren Till, Ryan Garcia, KSI, Chris Eubank [Jr], Edgar Berlanga, Tom Aspinall (Boxing), Deontay Wilder, Nate Diaz (MMA), Midget who ruined our fight (Gervonta Davis), World Title," wrote Paul before imploring Bidarian to "make it happen".

Many of these names aren't new to Jake, as he's publicly called them out before.