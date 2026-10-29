Naomi Osaka vows to regain Grand Slam-winning form after Tokyo exit

Japan's Naomi Osaka in action during her round of 16 match against Slovakia's Mia Pohankova on October 29, 2026. — Reuters

TOKYO: Former world number one Naomi Osaka vowed to keep pursuing her Grand Slam-winning form after her season ended with a second-round defeat at the Pan Pacific Open on Thursday.

The four-time Grand Slam champion was beaten 6-3, 7-5 by Slovakia’s 18-year-old Mia Pohankova in Osaka’s first appearance at the Tokyo tournament in four years.

Osaka has not won a title this year or reached a Grand Slam final since returning to tennis after a 15-month break following the birth of her daughter, Shai, in 2023.

Despite the setback, the 29-year-old said she remained satisfied with her progress and was feeling positive about her game.

“Obviously when I play a Slam, it's in my mind to challenge for it,” Osaka said.

“Unfortunately I haven't been in that position yet, and I'm going to keep attempting it.

“But if you're asking me how I think my tennis is, I think it's pretty good.”

Osaka also attracted attention with her outfit, entering the court in a red kimono-style gown featuring a long, frilly train.

She said the colour contrasted with the blue crane-patterned outfit she wore in her opening match.

Known for her bold, custom-made designs, Osaka said she had prepared more outfits for the home crowd but would not get the chance to wear them after her exit.

“There are so many things that go on in my mind, and it was just a creative outlet,” she said, explaining her fashion choices.

On court, Pohankova recovered from Osaka’s opening ace to break the Japanese star three times in the first set before maintaining her momentum to seal victory.