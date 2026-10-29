Liverpool beat Chelsea on penalties to reach League Cup quarter-finals

Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister prepares to take his penalty during a penalty shootout on October 28, 2026. — Reuters

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool beat Chelsea in a dramatic penalty shoot-out to reach the League Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday, while holders Manchester City survived a scare against Brighton.

In a last-16 clash between childhood friends Andoni Iraola and Xabi Alonso, it was Liverpool who emerged victorious at Anfield after a 1-1 draw in normal time.

Chelsea took the lead in the 40th minute when Morgan Rogers converted a penalty after Ryan Gravenberch fouled Moises Caicedo.

Liverpool responded three minutes later, with Cody Gakpo scoring from the spot after Wesley Fofana handled the ball.

Neither side could find a winner in normal time, sending the tie to a shoot-out that produced plenty of drama.

Chelsea’s Valentin Barco hit the post before Liverpool’s Kostas Tsimikas missed the opportunity to seal victory by firing over the crossbar.

Gravenberch was then denied by Chelsea goalkeeper Mike Penders, but Liverpool goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili saved Emmanuel Emegha’s effort to keep the hosts in contention.

Joe Gomez converted for Liverpool before Fofana sent his kick wide into the Kop, securing the Reds’ place in the last eight.

The defeat marked Alonso’s third loss in as many managerial visits to Anfield, following defeats with Bayer Leverkusen in 2024 and Real Madrid in 2025.

Iraola praised Liverpool’s home form and performance against Chelsea.

“We are really happy. Three wins at home in a row is very important. We were struggling at home in the league, but now we go against Arsenal on Sunday,” Iraola said.

“Every time you reach the penalties, someone will feel it is harsh to go out of the competition.

“We were showing a good level, and this is what it takes to come to these stadiums. The Premier League is the main focus.”