Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami held to draw by Cincinnati

Inter Miami CF forward Leo Messi (left) dribbles the ball against FC Cincinnati forward Gerardo Valenzuela (22) during the second half at Nu Stadium on Oct 28, 2026. — Reuters

MIAMI: Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami were held to a 2-2 draw by Cincinnati here at Nu Stadium on Wednesday after a thrilling second half produced four goals, including a late equaliser from substitute Riquelme Fillipi.

Luis Suarez put Miami ahead in the 61st minute with a superb finish, but Cincinnati scored twice in six minutes to turn the game around before Fillipi rescued a point for the hosts.

The result dealt a blow to Miami’s hopes of securing the Eastern Conference’s second seed, leaving them two points behind the New England Revolution, who defeated the New York Red Bulls 3-2.

Cincinnati, meanwhile, remain on the edge of the automatic play-off places, with two matches left to secure their position and avoid the wild-card round.

After a goalless first half, Miami broke the deadlock when Rodrigo De Paul found Casemiro in space on the right.

The Brazilian delivered a first-time pass with the outside of his boot to Suarez, who controlled the ball before curling it into the far top corner off the crossbar.

Cincinnati responded in the 80th minute through Kenji Mboma Dem, who cut inside from the right after beating several defenders with a series of stepovers before curling a fine finish into the far corner.

Six minutes later, Samuel Gidi gave the visitors the lead with a left-footed strike from the edge of the penalty area.

However, Fillipi had the final say, cutting inside before bending the ball past two defenders and into the far corner to secure a draw.

Inter Miami face New England on Sunday, knowing they need at least a draw to keep their hopes of finishing second alive.