Milwaukee Brewers end 57-year wait for World Series title with Rays victory

The Milwaukee Brewers celebrate with the Commissioner's Trophy after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in game five of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field on Oct 28, 2026. — Reuters

ST. PETERSBURG: The Milwaukee Brewers ended their 57-season wait for a World Series title here at Tropicana Field on Wednesday, beating the Tampa Bay Rays 4-1 in Game 5 to complete one of the most dominant postseason campaigns in Major League Baseball history.

Closer Trevor Megill secured the final out, prompting jubilant celebrations as Milwaukee claimed its first championship since relocating from Seattle in 1970.

Brewers shortstop Cooper Pratt described the Brewers’ historic World Series triumph as an unforgettable and surreal moment in his life.

“This is one of the greatest moments of my life,” Pratt said.

“Oh my gosh. It doesn’t even feel real. This is surreal.”

The Brewers first reached the World Series in 1982, losing in seven games, before waiting another 44 years for their return to baseball’s biggest stage.

Milwaukee finished the postseason with a 12-2 record, among the best since the format expanded in 1995.

The club had already swept the reigning champions, Los Angeles Dodgers, in the National League Championship Series before overcoming Tampa Bay.

Star pitcher Jacob Misiorowski delivered 5 2/3 scoreless innings in the decisive game, while catcher William Contreras earned World Series Most Valuable Player honours after batting .381 and driving in four runs.

“I don’t even have words,” Misiorowski said.

“I don’t have words to say,” Contreras said through a translator.

Despite operating with the 19th-highest payroll among MLB’s 30 teams, Milwaukee won a franchise-record 103 regular-season games before carrying that form into the playoffs.

Captain Christian Yelich celebrated the achievement, saying: “Best feeling ever.”

Megill, who delivered the decisive pitch, added: “This is just incredible. Ten-year-old me would be so proud.”