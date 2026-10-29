Sri Lanka win toss, elect to bowl first against England in ODI tri-series

England captain Harry Brook (second from left) flips the coin as Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis (second from right) makes the call at the toss for their ODI tri-series match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on October 29, 2026, — PCB

LAHORE: Sri Lanka have won the toss and opted to field first against England in the last league-stage fixture of the Pakistan-hosted ODI tri-series here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday.

Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Kamindu Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Pavan Rathnayake, Sahan Arachchige, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, Eshan Malinga, Asitha Fernando and Dilshan Madushanka.

England: Tom Banton, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (c), Jordan Cox (wk), Will Jacks, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker and Henry Crocombe.

Head-to-head

Sri Lanka and England have come face-to-face 82 times in ODIs, and the latter dominate the head-to-head record with 40 victories, two more than the Island nation, while three fixtures ended in no result.

Matches: 82

England: 40

Sri Lanka: 38

No Result: 3

Tied: 1