Sri Lanka win toss, elect to bowl first against England in ODI tri-series

LAHORE: Sri Lanka have won the toss and opted to field first against England in the last league-stage fixture of the Pakistan-hosted ODI tri-series here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday.
Playing XIs
Sri Lanka: Kamindu Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Pavan Rathnayake, Sahan Arachchige, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, Eshan Malinga, Asitha Fernando and Dilshan Madushanka.
England: Tom Banton, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (c), Jordan Cox (wk), Will Jacks, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker and Henry Crocombe.
Head-to-head
Sri Lanka and England have come face-to-face 82 times in ODIs, and the latter dominate the head-to-head record with 40 victories, two more than the Island nation, while three fixtures ended in no result.
Matches: 82
England: 40
Sri Lanka: 38
No Result: 3
Tied: 1
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