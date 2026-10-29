Sri Lanka win toss, elect to bowl first against England in ODI tri-series

England dominate head-to-head record against Sri Lanka in ODIs with 40 victories

By Web Desk
October 29, 2026
England captain Harry Brook (second from left) flips the coin as Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis (second from right) makes the call at the toss for their ODI tri-series match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on October 29, 2026, — PCB

LAHORE: Sri Lanka have won the toss and opted to field first against England in the last league-stage fixture of the Pakistan-hosted ODI tri-series here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday.

Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Kamindu Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Pavan Rathnayake, Sahan Arachchige, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, Eshan Malinga, Asitha Fernando and Dilshan Madushanka.

England: Tom Banton, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (c), Jordan Cox (wk), Will Jacks, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker and  Henry Crocombe.

Head-to-head

Sri Lanka and England have come face-to-face 82 times in ODIs, and the latter dominate the head-to-head record with 40 victories, two more than the Island nation, while three fixtures ended in no result.

Matches: 82
England: 40
Sri Lanka: 38
No Result: 3
Tied: 1

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