Pak vs Eng: Joe Root slammed for treating Rizwan like Kohli or Smith

England commentator Nasser Hussain has questioned the logic of England changing their bowling tactics against Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan on day 2 of the second Test when they had so thoroughly dominated the proceedings with an attacking formation.

Pakistan were reeling at 176-8 when English captain Joe Root opted for a defensive field setting, more content on stopping the flow of runs rather than finishing off the tourists. This allowed Rizwan to string together a valuable 39-run partnership with number 10 batsman Mohammad Abbas - and he could do more damage with his last partner today, much to the annoyance of Hussain.

"It wasn’t as if they were bowling to Virat Kohli or Steve Smith, guys who routinely bat well with the lower order. This was Mohammad Rizwan we’re talking about — a Test novice with one half-century before this, trying to make his way in English conditions,” he wrote in his column for Daily Mail.

“Well played to him (Rizwan) but he would have enjoyed the fact England departed from the plans that had served them so well, especially after lunch, when they made a slight adjustment and bowled fuller with predictable results."

