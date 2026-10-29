Hornets bench Naz Reid at half-time after poor first-half performance

Charlotte Hornets center Naz Reid (left) drives to the basket against Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) in the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena on Oct 28, 2026. — Reuters

DETROIT: Charlotte Hornets forward Naz Reid was benched for the second half of Wednesday’s 97-89 defeat by the Detroit Pistons after failing to meet the team’s standards, head coach Charles Lee said.

Reid, who was making his start for Charlotte, scored seven points on two-of-six shooting in 13 minutes before being left out for the remainder of the game.

Hornets coach Lee benched Reid at half-time because he was unhappy with his performance but hopes he will do better in the next game.

“Unfortunately, [Reid] didn’t meet our standards in the first half, and at halftime we made the decision that he wouldn’t play in the second half,” Lee said after the game.

“But I look forward to him meeting those standards come next game.”

Brandon Miller led Charlotte with 31 points and 12 rebounds but struggled in the final quarter, missing five of his seven shots as the Hornets failed to maintain their advantage.

Charlotte led 51-44 at half-time, with a six-point advantage in second-chance points helping them stay ahead despite inconsistent shooting from both teams.

Detroit responded strongly after the break, opening the third quarter with a 16-5 run. The Pistons also forced eight turnovers in the period to take a 76-70 lead into the final quarter.

The Hornets remained within reach for much of the fourth quarter, but Miller’s shooting difficulties and five additional turnovers prevented them from mounting a serious comeback.

The 26-year-old Reid is in the second season of a five-year, $125 million contract signed with Minnesota. He was named the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year in 2024.