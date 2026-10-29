Sergio Perez extends Cadillac contract until 2029 ahead of Mexican Grand Prix

An undated picture of six-time Grand Prix winner Sergio Perez. — AFP

MEXICO CITY: Sergio Perez has extended his contract with Cadillac until 2029 with the Mexican and his team announcing the news on Wednesday, ahead of his home grand prix taking place this weekend.

The 36-year-old joined Cadillac this season, the American team's first in F1, a year after being dropped by Red Bull where he had four seasons as teammate to Dutch four-time world champion Max Verstappen.

"Joining Cadillac from day one was a project I truly believed in, and extending my commitment feels like a natural continuation of this chapter," said Perez.

"Building a Formula One team from the ground up takes time, relentless work and patience, but the progress we are making together is incredibly rewarding.

“There is still a lot of work ahead of us and I am fully committed for the next three years."

A six-time Grand Prix winner since making his F1 debut in 2011 and runner-up in the 2023 championship behind Verstappen, Perez is going through a difficult season, with no points scored in 18 races.

His best results came at Silverstone, Barcelona and Baku when he was fourteenth in each race.

This weekend, Perez will contest his 300th Grand Prix at Mexico City’s Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.